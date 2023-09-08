Mechanism sought to deal with plaints about capture of traffic violations by AI cameras

September 08, 2023 02:02 am | Updated 02:16 am IST - KOCHI

The State government on Thursday informed the Kerala High Court that it had requested Keltron to develop a special grievance redressal mechanism to take care of complaints regarding challans issued for violation of traffic rules detected by AI cameras.

The submission was made by the government after a public interest litigation by Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan and Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala seeking a court-monitored inquiry into allegations of corruption in the implementation of the AI camera project.

In an affidavit filed in response to the petition, the government submitted that the Finance department had never remarked that the project should be rejected as contended by the petitioner.

ADVERTISEMENT

The department did not object to the awarding of the project to Keltron at any point in time. The government dismissed as baseless allegations of illegality, corruption, and nepotism in the implementation of the project.

The government submitted that images of traffic rule violating vehicles would automatically be captured by the cameras. The programming was done in such a manner that only images of violating vehicles would be captured and nothing else. The captured images would be sent as encrypted data to servers in the State Central Control Room under the Motor Vehicles department (MVD).

Therefore, personal data of individuals is well protected in the system. The servers are in the custody of the MVD, and entry to the server room is controlled by biometric access control. Data is encrypted and access to the servers is limited to authorised departmental officers through firewalls.

The government is also planning to issue instructions to the Transport Commissioner to get the system audited by a security certification agency. With the implementation of the e-camera systems, the number of fatalities on account of road accidents had come down compared to the rate of 2022.

The submission was made by the government after a public interest litigation by Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan and Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala seeking a court-monitored inquiry into allegations of corruption in the implementation of the AI camera project.

In an affidavit filed in response to the petition, the government submitted that the Finance department had never remarked that the project should be rejected as contended by the petitioner. The department did not object to the awarding of the project to Keltron at any point of time. The government dismissed as baseless allegations of illegality, corruption, and nepotism in the implementation of the project.

The government submitted that images of traffic rule violating vehicles would automatically be captured by the cameras. The programming was done in such a manner that only images of violating vehicles would only be captured and nothing else. The captured image would be sent as encrypted data to servers in the State Central Control Room under the Motor Vehicles department (MVD).

Therefore, personal data of individuals is well protected in the system. The servers are in the custody of the MVD, and entry to the server room was controlled by biometric access control. Data is encrypted and access to the servers is limited to authorised departmental officers through firewalls. The government is also planning to issue instructions to the Transport Commissioner to get the system audited by a security certification agency. With the implementation of the e-camera systems, the number of fatalities on account of road accidents had come down compared to the rate of 2022.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.