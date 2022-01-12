Mechanised laundry operators of Railway in deep crisis

Costly machinery idling as linen supply in trains is yet to resume

Many operators who invested substantial amounts in mechanised laundries to provide washed linen to AC coaches in trains are neck deep in crisis, what with linen supply yet to resume in trains due to the pandemic situation.

They include those who had invested heavily in mechanised laundries at railway premises in Kerala, at Ernakulam and Kochuveli, on a build-own-operate-transfer (BOOT) model.

“Many like me are running pillar to post, seeking funds to maintain the costly machinery and the building which are idling due to the pandemic,” said Antony Tharu of Kalamassery, who said he invested Rs 6 crore in one such unit in Ernakulam that is capable of cleaning 5 tonnes of laundry. “I also invested in a joint venture partnership mechanised laundry which has a capacity of 10 tonnes in Kochuveli, which operated for four years. The construction of the laundry in Ernakulam was almost over and the machinery was installed, when the pandemic struck, curbs were imposed on trains and linen supply was halted. If not Railway laundry, permission must be given to source laundry from hospitals and other sources,” he said.

“Investors like me have been in a Catch-22 situation during the past two years, since banks and other financial institutions are knocking at our door, seeking repayment of loans taken for the units. The High Court intervened in the issue and directed the Railways to look into the issue. The Railways, in turn, directed the zonal Railway authorities to consider our plight. A few zones – mainly in northern India, began to disburse funds for the upkeep of laundries, based on a directive by Railway Board,” Mr. Tharu said.

He produced copies of letters sent by the Railway Board to zonal General Managers, based on requests to invoke the Force Majeure clause when train services were restricted and there was no linen supply to passengers. Stating that mechanised laundries were capital-intensive and needed upkeep, the board directed that each contract be considered depending on its terms and conditions. The matter also figured in the Lok Sabha in December 2021.

Railway sources said authorities of select zones would have made payments on the basis of advice given by legal and financial advisors, since there were different business models. A few zones were now providing linen and pillow as a takeaway package, for Rs 150, considering issues like hygiene, they said.