Mechanised boat operators to protest on September 24

Fishermen representing the mechanised, trawling boat sector under the aegis of All Kerala Fishing Boat Operators’ Association will march to the offices of Fisheries Assistant Directors across the State on September 24 demanding that the government listen to the boat operators and workers as thousands in the sector are in dire straits.

ADVERTISEMENT

The “crisis” has been triggered by the “wrong policies” of the Union and State governments, said Peter Mathias, president of the Boat Operators’ Association and Joseph Xavier Kalapurackal, general secretary here in a press release. They accused the government of trying to keep the boats anchored on the shores instead of encouraging them to fish to contribute to the kitty of export earnings for the country.

The protest programme is being organised on September 24 from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram. In Ernakulam, fishermen from Kochi, Vypeen and Munambam will march to the office of the Fisheries Assistant Director in Vypeen and hold a dharna before the office from 10.30 a. m.

ADVERTISEMENT

The boat operators alleged that they were being accused wrongly of juvenile fishing and fined heavily. The boat operators also want the government to inspect boats that are 12 to 15 years old and if fit to issue them certificates for operations.

Mr. Kalapurackal also claimed that pelagic trawling has not been banned in the deep waters and fishing boats from Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Goa are operating in the outer waters off Kerala coast engaged in pelagic trawling. The boat operators also alleged that when there was a total ban on trawling between June 1 and July 31, small fibre boats engaged in bottom trawling, reducing fish resources.

The boat owners also pointed to the spiralling price of diesel in the country despite the international price level and called on the government to bring down the price of diesel because the cost of fishing operations depend mostly on fuel prices.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.