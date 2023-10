October 11, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - KOCHI

The Government Model Engineering College here launched the 12th edition of ‘Innovations for a Better Tomorrow’, a national-level competition to promote innovative technologies and efficient solutions, on Wednesday.

The launch was held on the sidelines of the logo launch of ‘Excel 2023’, the techno-managerial fest. Sarjano Khalid, actor, launched the logo. Sooraj S. Kurup, musician, unveiled the mascot and website of Excel 2023, according to a release.