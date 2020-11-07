MEC students beat pandemic blues, grab impressive offers

Kochi

07 November 2020 00:30 IST

116 candidates receive pre-placement offers from IT industry titans

The young talents belonging to the 2021 pass-out batch at the Government Model Engineering College (MEC), Thrikkakara, seem to have weathered the pandemic blow by grabbing impressive offers from major recruiters.

As many as 116 of the 360 students in their seventh semester have already received pre-placement offers from the who-is-who of IT industry after the campus placement process for the final year batch started in September. More companies are slated to conduct online tests and interviews for aspirants in the coming days. The recruiters include Deloitte, Bosch, Oracle, TCS, IBS Software, Prevalent AI, Gadgeon, and Amadeus Labs.

“The response from major recruiters for the present final year batch [seventh semester] has been overwhelming. The entire process from test to interview were held online in view of the COVID-19 situation. The digital route has turned beneficial compared to the traditional mode, as recruiters save on their valuable time and expenses incurred for travel and other logistic challenges,” said M.V. Rajesh, associate professor, department of electronics engineering, who is also the training and placement officer at the college.

The highest annual salary offered for the 2021 pass-out batch was ₹23 lakh. The average salary was ₹5.4 lakh, while the lowest pay proposed was ₹3.2 lakh. Prof. Rajesh said the average salary was almost similar to the pay packet offered to students who passed out of the college this year. The highest salary for the outgoing batch was around ₹30 lakh per annum.

Data available with the placement cell showed that the virtual on-boarding of nearly 80% of the 2020 pass-out batch by the recruiters had been complete amid the pandemic crisis. They have been given the option of work-from-home, as many companies prefer it in view of the continuing health crisis.

The freshers have undertaken projects entrusted by their companies. Several students have also taken the opportunity to enrol for skill development programmes online. They were relieved amid apprehensions that the recruiters might freeze their placement offers in view of the financial crisis induced by the pandemic. However, many companies have kept their promise despite the troubled times.