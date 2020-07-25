Meat stall closure by officials kicks up storm

KOCHI

‘The store has no system to treat waste water’

The closure of a meat stall in the Thykoodam area by health officials of the Kochi Corporation has kicked up a storm.

Officials of the Vyttila health circle had closed down the stall on Friday after an order was issued by the corporation Additional Secretary earlier this month, specifying that the shop did not have any system to treat waste water, and that complaints against the shop were received from residents in the neighbourhood. “When the health inspector visited the area earlier, it was found that the shop did not have a corporation-issued licence. The shop owner was told to apply for one. When this was not done and complaints from residents in the area persisted, an order was issued to close it down. Residents had complained that meat and animals were being handled in an unhygienic manner at the stall,” said Mayor Soumini Jain.

The stall owner, in a video on social media, claimed that he had obtained self-certification through the K-SWIFT portal, and that he could rear poultry as per the certification obtained in June this year. He said in the video that the certificate had three-year validity, and a licence from the corporation was required only once this period had expired.

“The corporation Secretary has been asked to look into the matter and prepare a report to see if the permit obtained online is a genuine one,” the Mayor said.

E.P. Jayarajan, Minister for Industries, wrote in a Facebook post that the matter would be examined by the General Manager of the District Industries Centre, Ernakulam, and a report would be prepared. “The unit had begun functioning as per new norms. Action will be taken if it is found that there was unnecessary interference in the matter,” he wrote in the post.