Meat prices may go up as supplies remain hit

Lockdown restrictions on inter-State borders have hit the prospects of meat stall owners and workers here amidst concerns that the shortage in supplies may result in a possible price hike soon.

The price of beef being sold in Ernakulam markets is in the range between ₹330 and ₹360 for bone and boneless varieties compared to ₹300 and ₹320 earlier, after the drop in supplies from Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. The rate of mutton was in the range between ₹600 and ₹750 on Thursday.

“With Kerala depending on Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh for a major share of its requirement of meat cattle, traders and workers are staring at a crisis as their livelihood has been affected seriously. Dealers on State borders had hiked the price of cattle after the lockdown. Thousands of workers in meat stalls and markets have been left jobless,” said K.K. Ibrahim Kutty, State president of Kerala State Meat Workers’ Congress, affiliated to the INTUC.

A meat stall owner in Aluva said that the procurement of cattle locally was not taking place as expected. “I had opened my stall only twice this week. The situation may turn worse by next week if the supplies remain hit,” he said. Meat stall owners said that they had stopped selling beef as bone and boneless varieties while charging ₹350 a kg.

Meanwhile, local bodies have stepped up vigil to check price hike. “We have asked meat stall operators to display price boards. Action will be taken against those trying to increase rates in these times,” said Lissy Abraham, chairperson of Aluva municipality.

The District Supply Office said that it was yet to receive any complaints related to the hike in prices of beef, mutton and chicken. The public could report any such violations at the district office — 0484-2422251, said District Supply Officer.