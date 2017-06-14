Measures to tackle monsoon calamities

The district administration has issued orders to heads of different departments to prepare for monsoon calamities, and asked local government bodies and different departments to identify trees or branches of trees that pose danger, and to cut them down under the disaster management regulations.

An official release said that private property owners would be instructed to cut down dangerous trees and tree branches in their property. “If trees in private property fall and cause damage, property owners will be responsible for paying damages,” the press release added. “If continuous rain is experienced over two days, all granite quarrying activities will have to be stopped in the area where it is raining,” the press release added. Village officers have been authorised to stop granite quarrying. Villager officers must issue instructions to ring fence the pools inside granite quarries and the work must be done within 45 days.

Efforts will also be made to reduce the number of road accidents during the rainy season. Drivers of lorries transporting petroleum products will be forced to rest for half-an-hour between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Tehsildars have been asked to identify buildings that can be used for operating relief camps.

Steps will also be taken to ensure the safety of school buildings.