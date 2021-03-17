Measures in place to check dengue

Kochi

17 March 2021 00:50 IST

Households asked to observe dry day

Health officials have ramped up surveillance and vector control activities to deal with cases of dengue in the district.

This year, the district has recorded 166 suspected and 107 confirmed cases of the disease so far. In the two weeks of March alone, 41 suspected cases were reported, against 18 cases reported for the entire month of March last year. In February this year, the district saw 68 suspected cases, while 32 were reported in February last year.

The recent increase in cases could be attributed to improved reporting of cases, according to Dr. Vinod Paulose, District Surveillance Officer for non-COVID diseases.

“We have strengthened surveillance in private hospitals to ensure that the first case in an area is detected early and health and local body officials, and residents in the area can be alerted to prevent further breeding of mosquitoes. We are now getting reports from all major private hospitals,” he said.

Dry day activities should begin and each household should observe a dry day on Sundays when areas where water might collect are checked and cleared, Dr. Paulose said. “Breeding sources are usually found to be indoor sources like flower pots. Households should ensure that even a small quantity of fresh water does not collect anywhere for a week,” he said.

Local body officials, residents’ associations, Kudumbashree units and ASHA and Anganwadi workers are being sensitised to infection control measures through online sessions.

The Kochi corporation has appointed additional staff to handle vector control measures and activities will begin soon to find and eliminate sources of infection, said T.K. Ashraf, health standing committee chairperson.