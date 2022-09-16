MDMA worth ₹20 lakh seized in Ernakulam

Narcotic concealed in a Bluetooth speaker and sent as a courier from Maharashtra

The Ernakulam Rural police on Friday seized around 200 grams of MDMA worth nearly ₹20 lakh, which was concealed in a Bluetooth speaker and sent as a courier from Maharashtra.

The Special Investigation Team led by Vivek Kumar, District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural), seized the drug from a courier agency at Kuttamassery in Aluva. It was found wrapped in two packets and concealed in the speaker.

Two days ago, the police had arrested a Chengamanad native who had turned up at a courier agency at Angamaly to receive a packet containing 200 grams of MDMA.