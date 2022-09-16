Kochi

MDMA worth ₹20 lakh seized in Ernakulam

The Ernakulam Rural police on Friday seized around 200 grams of MDMA worth nearly ₹20 lakh, which was concealed in a Bluetooth speaker and sent as a courier from Maharashtra.

The Special Investigation Team led by Vivek Kumar, District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural), seized the drug from a courier agency at Kuttamassery in Aluva. It was found wrapped in two packets and concealed in the speaker.

Two days ago, the police had arrested a Chengamanad native who had turned up at a courier agency at Angamaly to receive a packet containing 200 grams of MDMA.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
narcotics & drug trafficking
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 16, 2022 8:03:24 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/mdma-worth-20-lakh-seized-in-ernakulam/article65899799.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY