MDMA seizure from Vazhakkala apartment: absconding accused arrested

May 15, 2023 06:12 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST - KOCHI

The Excise department on Monday arrested the accused in connection with the seizure of MDMA and hashish oil from a rented apartment at Vazhakkala. He had allegedly hacked a civil excise officer, leaving him with an injured hand, during the raid on Saturday afternoon.

The accused identified as Chinju Mathew, 30, of Thalassery, was nabbed from near the apartment. A team led by excise assistant commissioner B. Tenimon made the arrest. He was then taken for evidence collection. Around one kilogram of MDMA worth over ₹1 crore and 100 grams of hashish oil were seized from the apartment and a car of the accused on Saturday. He had been on the run since then.

N.D. Tomy, the civil excise officer with the Ernakulam excise assistant commissioner’s special action team, had a narrow escape as he managed to sway away from the attack of the accused with a blade-like equipment. High drama unfolded in the studio apartment when the accused, probably on a drug-induced high, went berserk when confronted by two excise officials who rushed there on getting a tip-off about his presence.

The accused reportedly tried to lock himself in the apartment on turning suspicious of being tailed. The officials, however, managed to barge in when the accused opened the door a bit to check whether the officials had left. Officials searched the apartment and found a packet, which turned out to be MDMA.

“He turned panicky from that point onwards. He claimed that it was a consignment rejected for not being effective. Then we found a fresh consignment of MDMA inside the almirah leaving him even more anxious. At one point, he even tried to jump out of the balcony of the second-floor apartment before we restrained him. He then took the sharp-edged equipment and attacked me, that left me bleeding profusely and I collapsed on the floor,” said Mr. Tomy.

Since the accused was reportedly extremely violent and the officials had nothing to defend themselves, the accused managed to flee after the attack.