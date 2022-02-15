MDMA seizure: eight held

The State Excise Enforcement Squad has arrested eight persons in connection with a seizure of more than 56g of premium synthetic drug MDMA from Mamangalam.

The arrested were identified Richu Rahman, 30, of Ernakulam; Muhammed Ali, 32, of Malappuram; Salman, 26, of Kannur; Vipeesh, 32, of Thrissur; Shibu, 37, of Kollam; Jubair, 29, of Kollam; Sarath, 33, of Alappuzha; and Thanseela, 24, of Kollam. One of the accused reportedly had been convicted in the past in a drug-related case.

The first four were alleged sellers and had been staying at a rented room while the remaining four had turned up on Tuesday around 3 a.m. to buy the stuff, Excise sources said.

The Excise has also seized three cars and 10 mobile phones used by the accused. They were reportedly in the radar of the squad for a while. While the source of the drug was not immediately known, it is suspected to be either from Goa or Bengaluru.

The squad under the direct supervision of the Excise Commissioner was led by Circle Inspector T. Anikumar.