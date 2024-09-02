ADVERTISEMENT

MDMA seizure: Aluva East police make one more arrest

Published - September 02, 2024 09:49 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Aluva East police made one more arrest in a case registered in connection with the seizure of MDMA last December. The arrested was Arun, 28, of Vadakkancherry in Thrissur.

In a joint raid conducted by the Anti Terrorist Squad and the Aluva East police along the national highway bypass, 60 grams of MDMA were seized. Two persons, Afsal, 26, of Kunnatheri and Sahal, 24, of Choornikkara, had been arrested in the case.

It was later revealed that the drug had reportedly been smuggled in from Bengaluru and delivered by one Arun, who went into hiding after the arrest of the other accused. An arrest warrant was subsequently issued against him.

Arun, who had allegedly been on the run was nabbed in Mysuru by a special investigation squad. He reportedly had fled Bengaluru a couple of months ago after realising that the police had reached his location and had turned off his mobile phone to avoid being tracked. He was produced before a court and remanded.

