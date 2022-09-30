MDMA seized from youngster at Mattanchery

The Kochi City police seized nearly 500 grams of MDMA from a youth in Mattanchery on Thursday night.

The arrested is Sreenish S., 32, of Koovapadam. He was nabbed from Chullickal by the Mattancherry police during a sub-division-level combing operation against drug trade. The police also seized ₹20,000 from him.

The accused was spotted riding a scooter and had a shoulder bag. The police intercepted him out of suspicion and found the drug concealed in the bag. The drug was in crystal form and was worth lakhs of rupees, said an officer. Sreenish was in the business of peddling drugs in small quantities to regular customers, the police said.

According to the police, the accused had criminal antecedents with a case against him at the Hill Palace police station for cheating and another by Excise under the NDPS Act.

“We have launched a probe into the source and destination of the drug. Preliminary investigation suggested that the drug was sourced from Bengaluru. We have received information about some suspects who might have sold it to him. We are in the process of tracking them down,” said an officer.

Meanwhile, the city police continue to conduct continuous search operations as part of their anti-drug drive. They have registered around a dozen cases in the past few days alone. They include nine cases of possession of minuscule quantities of ganja on the Marine Drive walkway alone.