MDMA seized from scrap shop near Aluva
The Ernakulam Rural police on Thursday seized 14 grams of MDMA, 400 grams of ganja, an air pistol, and three digital weighing machines from a scrap shop at Kuttamassery near Aluva.
The shop belongs to Ajnas of Sreemoolanagaram. He was arrested along with two others on Wednesday while travelling in a car with 11.2 grams of MDMA and 8.6 kg of ganja. A follow-up probe led to the new seizure. The police will seek the custody of the accused, who are now in judicial custody, for further interrogation.
