MDMA seized as smugglers give police the slip in Ernakulam

May 06, 2024 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - KOCHI

The Ernakulam Rural District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force (DANSAF) and the Chengamanad police on Monday seized 100 grams of MDMA allegedly being smuggled in from Bengaluru in a premium car.

The car was intercepted following a tip-off that MDMA was being smuggled in through the national highway. However, the vehicle was driven dangerously at high speed towards the police team who managed to evade from being knocked down.

The police then gave the car a chase, and at Chengamanad, the bag containing the drug was abandoned by the occupants of the car who then sped away. The police identified them as part of a drug racket in Kochi, and a hunt is on.

Man arrested

In another incident, a man was arrested with four grams of MDMA jointly by the Ernakulam Rural DANSAF and the Angamaly police. The arrested is Ashir, 24, of Kaloor. He was nabbed while he was allegedly smuggling the drug from Bengaluru in a tourist bus. The bus was intercepted near the Angamaly KSRTC bus station.

The drug was found hidden in a specially designed chamber in his bag. It was reportedly meant for sale in Kochi. This is the second such case in Angamaly in a week. In another incident, a man was arrested with 200 grams of MDMA in similar circumstances from a tourist bus from Bengaluru.

In the past one week, the Rural police have seized 305 grams of MDMA. This is in addition to the seizure of prohibited tobacco products and drugs from Perumbavoor. The Rural police have intensified the drive against drug rackets at the instance of District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vaibhav Saxena.

