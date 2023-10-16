MDMA haul in Kochi: tracking down suspected intermediary an uphill task

October 16, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - KOCHI

Chances of tracking down the suspected intermediary involved in the case registered by the Excise in connection with the seizure of 350 grams of MDMA last week and arrest of a four-member gang seem unlikely.

Susymol M. Sunny aka Thumbipennu, 24, of Chingavanam in Kottayam, Ameer Suhail, 23, of Chengamanad, Ajmal K.A. aka Ajippai, 24, of Malippuram South, and Elroy Varghese, 21, of Angamaly were nabbed from Stadium Link Road by the special action squad of the Excise enforcement assistant commissioner on Friday night.

The arrested had dropped the name of Sachin, who went by the pseudonym ‘commander’, as the one who sourced the drug for them. The Excise officials could not interrogate them in detail as they were produced before the court and remanded on Saturday.

According to what little information the Excise had, ‘commander’ was a resident of Kollam with links to a Himachal Pradesh racket that arranged the drugs. With the gang being arrested, it is suspected that he may have fled the country.

“The arrested gang members have never seen him, which means that there is no scope for doing a sketch to help us with the investigation nor any evidence against him. In fact, it remains to be verified if the name itself is fake. Though he is said to be a Keralite, it seems that he never stays here for long, but delivers the drugs and returns to Himachal Pradesh. He seems just an intermediary for a bigger racket based in Himachal Pradesh,” said Excise sources.

He was allegedly the one who sourced the drug, dubbed ‘Himalayan Meth,’ from Himachal Pradesh. Packaged in a polythene cover and made to look like a garbage pack, the drug was dumped near the Kochi airport, following which ‘commander’ sent the exact location of the package to Susymol, who reportedly ran the racket using her contacts with criminals. Once the drugs were sold, the payment was made using a QR code shared by ‘commander’, who then paid commission to the gang.

It is learnt that the case is likely to be handed over to the Excise Crime Branch, considering the large volume seized and its inter-State links.