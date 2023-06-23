ADVERTISEMENT

MDMA, ganja seized in raid near Aluva

June 23, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - KOCHI

While accused had allegedly smuggled in MDMA from Bengaluru, ganja was secured from Odisha with the help of a migrant worker

The Hindu Bureau

In a joint operation by the District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Force (DANSAF) and the Thadiyittaparambu police, 26 grams of MDMA and two kilograms of ganja were seized from a house at South Vazhakkulam near Aluva, and one person was arrested in this connection.

The arrested is Muhammed Aslam, 23, of South Vazhakkulam. The seizure was made on a tip-off received by District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vivek Kumar.

Drugs were found hidden under a cot and an almirah in small packets inside the room. An electronic weighing machine was also recovered. The police said the accused used to target youngsters, including students. While he had allegedly smuggled in MDMA from Bengaluru, ganja was secured from Odisha with the help of a migrant worker.

