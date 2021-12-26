MDMA drug worth ₹ 1 crore seized

KOCHI

26 December 2021 16:05 IST

Excise personnel nabbed two youth from Aluva Railway Station on Sunday, on the charge of transporting 2.98 kg of banned narcotic drug MDMA that is valued at around ₹ 1 crore.

Rahul Subhash and Sainul Abeed, both from Kodungaloor, were arrested in this connection, official sources said. This was based on an input from the intelligence wing of Excise, Thrissur Range. More details are awaited.

