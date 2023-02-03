MDMA dealer, known as ‘Bombay’ in drug circles, nabbed

February 03, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - KOCHI

A man who was allegedly into trading in drugs and was giving enforcement agencies the slip for long was eventually nabbed by the Ernakulam Excise Special Squad with 3 grams of MDMA.

The arrested was identified as Muhammed Aslam, 31, of Palluruthy. He also went by the name ‘Bombay’ among drug dealers. According to officials, he used to lure potential clients and dealers by dubbing the drug he dealt as ‘special Mexican Meth.’

Though officials had frequently heard the name Bombay from youngsters caught in connection with cases registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, many of them had never seen him.

He used to create fake Instagram accounts and introduced himself as Bombay. He then used it to lure people into trading in MDMA by offering huge sums.

The Excise city metro shadow team and Excise intelligence had intensified search for him after getting information about him from a woman who had fallen into his trap. On the instructions of Excise officials, the woman approached the accused on social media on the pretext of seeking drugs.

He used to keep the consignment in a spot and send its photo and location to the party concerned. He never directly met his clients or dealers. The payment was collected by sending the QR code through social media.

However, in the instant case, the woman insisted on seeing him in person, saying that the amount had to be fixed for a big deal. Though he initially declined, he eventually agreed and turned up at the stadium ring road at Kaloor in a cab. However, sensing trouble, he threw away the drugs in his possession and attempted to flee but was chased down by Excise officials.

During interrogation, he reportedly confessed to have sourced the drug through an African native who he had met in Bengaluru. Officials said a detailed probe would be launched into his drug dealings and those involved would be nabbed.

A team led by Excise Circle Inspector M. Sajeev Kumar, Intelligence Preventive Officer N.G. Ajith Kumar, and civil excise officers with city metro shadow team N.D. Tomy and T.P. James made the arrest.

The accused was produced in court and remanded.