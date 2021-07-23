MDF peeved at KMB functioning

KOCHI

23 July 2021 00:30 IST

The Malabar Development Forum (MDF) has expressed dismay at the shoddy patronage for coastal shipping. “The Kerala Maritime Board [KMB] has been a failure in this regard, over four years since its inception. Its assurance of ushering in a blue economy in Kerala remains on paper,” said MDF president K.M. Basheer.

The Board must be revamped so that only those who had sound knowledge of the logistics and shipping sector were posted, said Basheer who had written letter to the government in this regard.

“Little action was taken although I sent letters to the State government in this regard,” he said.

