MD of Unitac Builders Santhosh Eapen to be in ED custody till Thursday

March 21, 2023 05:49 pm | Updated 05:49 pm IST - KOCHI

Santhosh Eapen was arrested by the agency on Monday

The Hindu Bureau

The Special Court for considering Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) cases here on Tuesday sent Santhosh Eapen, managing director of Unitac Builders, to the custody of Enforcement Directorate (ED) till March 23 (Thursday).

Mr. Eapen was arrested by the agency on Monday. The ED requested his custody stating that further interrogation was required for gathering information from him regarding the alleged pay-off in awarding the contract for the LIFE Mission project at Wadakkanchery.

The agency had booked a case against the accused for money laundering under the PMLA. The investigation agency had earlier arrested M. Sivasankar, former Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in connection with the case. He is currently in judicial custody.

Mr. Eapen had earlier reportedly given statements to the ED that he had given commission to a few persons, including some government officials, for the work that was awarded to him. An iPhone which he had reportedly purchased was allegedly given to Mr. Sivasankar.

The ED had alleged in the remand report of Mr. Sivasankar that the ₹1.08 crore found in the locker of Swapna Suresh, another accused in the diplomatic channel gold smuggling case, was the commission amount in the housing project funded by Red Crescent, a UAE-based charity organisation.

According to the ED case, Mr. Sivasankar and others made undue monetary gains in the form of kickbacks in awarding the contract for the construction of multi-dwelling units under the LIFE Mission housing scheme of the State government at Wadakkanchery.

