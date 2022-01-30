MCH to get ₹23.75-crore emergency, critical care block

Teachers’ association seeks postgraduate courses in all departments at medical college

A sum of ₹23.75 crore has been allocated for an emergency and critical care block at the Government Medical College Hospital in Ernakulam, according to Health Minister Veena George.

A press release issued by the Minister’s office said that the block would have emergency care, critical care and casualty services with advanced equipment. The casualty wing will have triage, ultrasound and CT scan. The floors above would have small wards, specialised ICU rooms and operation theatres for trauma care.

There would be laboratory facility too. The block would come up on the 48 cents of land of the medical college campus, the release said.

Meanwhile, the Ernakulam unit of the Kerala Government Medical College Teachers’ Association has urged the government to start postgraduate courses in all departments at the medical college.

The association representatives said in a communication that the medical college had only 11 postgraduate seats in paediatric, general medicine, psychiatry, microbiology, and pathology departments. It was necessary to have postgraduate courses in all departments to ensure treatment to patients round-the-clock and to boost research in various areas, it said.

Despite giving several representations earlier, the Health Department had not yet considered the proposal to have postgraduate courses in all departments. The Government Medical College in Manjeri, which began in 2013, had started postgraduate courses in all departments from this year, according to the release.