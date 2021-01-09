MCH house surgeons call off strike

Hospital can resume IP facilities for non-COVID patients, says Collector

Following a meeting with the District Collector, house surgeons and students of Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Kalamassery, withdrew their strike demanding that inpatient (IP) facilities for non-COVID patients be resumed at the hospital.

District Collector S. Suhas told representatives of the students union and house surgeons association that the MCH could go back to its regular functions with IP facilities for non-COVID patients once the District Hospital at Aluva was converted into a COVID-19 care centre by January 31. Emergency inpatient services can resume immediately.

An amount of ₹35 lakh has been allotted from the State Disaster Response Fund and an additional ₹45 lakh from the National Health Mission to upgrade the District Hospital at Aluva into a treatment centre for COVID-19 patients.

Nameer K.K., chairman of the students union, said so far the institution’s administration had not been able to give them a date by which regular clinical postings would be restored, which prompted the strike. “While final year students in most other medical colleges have got their clinical postings, the students here are still awaiting postings, as the MCH has been an exclusive COVID-19 treatment centre since March last year. With the Collector having given us a tentative date by which regular inpatient facilities can resume at the hospital, the strike was withdrawn,” he said.

Regular theory classes resumed on January 4, he said, but the clinical aspect is a crucial part of the training.

The house surgeons had suggested that the cath ICU and burns ICU be used for non-COVID patients, said Siby Manuel Jose, president of the house surgeons association at the medical college. The Collector has ordered that an internal committee be formed to consider their suggestions, he said.