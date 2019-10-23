Mayor’s resignation sought

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) has demanded the resignation of Mayor Soumini Jain in the wake of the terse criticism by the Kerala High Court.

The civic administration had failed to address the issue of waterlogging in the city during the past four years. The administration was wasting its time by engaging itself in factional politics, said a statement issued by K.J. Antony and V.P. Chandran, LDF leaders in the council.

The authorities could not effectively implement the projects for addressing waterlogging, which resulted in the unprecedented flooding in the city. Though the issue was repeatedly raised in corporation council meetings, the administration didn’t pay attention to it, they said.

The Mayor tried to save her face by putting the blame on officials, they said.