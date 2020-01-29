Mayor warns of action against apartments

The Kochi Corporation is likely to take action against Choice Marina apartments in Palluruthy for flouting several building rules, Mayor Soumini Jain announced at the council meeting here on Tuesday.

According to a report prepared by the local body’s assistant executive engineer and presented at the council meeting, the building has not received the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) no objection certificate (NOC). It is also currently functioning without valid fire and rescue and pollution control certificates, the report said.

Permit expired

The apartment’s building permit, though renewed twice, had expired in 2017. Since it does not have a valid building permit as per the Kerala Municipality Building Rules (KMBR), an occupancy certificate cannot be issued, the report said.

A no-objection certificate granted by the fire and rescue services expired last year, the report said. Consent from the Kerala State Pollution Control Board has also expired. The report also specified that though around 20 cents of land had been leased for the building, the lease has not been renewed.

Complaints raised

In April 2015, complaints were raised that the building did not have a CRZ no-objection certificate. It was later found that the party had not directly applied for CRZ clearance.

“With the council being convinced that the building was flouting several rules, further action will be determined and taken, after a detailed file is prepared,” Ms. Jain said.

The report was presented after a few councillors raised the matter of the building's permits at the previous council meeting and Ms. Jain asked for a report on the matter.