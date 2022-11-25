Mayor walks out of council meeting in the face of Opposition protest

November 25, 2022 08:53 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - KOCHI

Tumultuous scenes were witnessed at the Kochi Corporation council meeting on Friday with Mayor M. Anilkumar staging a walkout in the face of protest by United Democratic Front (UDF) councillors alleging corruption in the contract granted for running the Brahmapuram solid waste treatment plant.

ADVERTISEMENT

UDF councillors who had staged a protest at the entry to the Corporation office arrived for the council meeting shouting slogans. Pandemonium set in after the ruling councillors were also up in arms describing the UDF protest a shameless act.

As the situation remained unchanged, Mr. Anilkumar declared the agenda, including important items like flooding, approved it, and staged a walkout even as UDF councillors remained relentless in their allegations of corruption.

The Muvattupuzha Vigilance Court had ordered a quick verification against Corporation officials, including the Secretary, on the matter recently on a private complaint.

Mr. Anilkumar accused the UDF of embarking on a needless protest since the contract for the Brahmapuram plant had been granted with the support of the Opposition and based on sound legal opinion. He alleged that during the nine out of 10 years of UDF rule, the former contractor continued without any tender. It was only after the Left Democratic Front (LDF) came to power that the contract was given to a new company in the absence of contractors with experience in the field, he told the media.

Even District Congress Committee (DCC) general secretary and councillor Deepthy Mary Varghese called for awarding the contract at the earliest. The matter was discussed at three council meetings. The Corporation Secretary also scrutinised the legality of confirming the single tender. The contract was eventually awarded after receiving legal opinion as well. The decision was backed by the entire council, including the BJP.

Mr. Anilkumar said only the CPI had opposed the contract, and that eventually they also favoured it.

The Opposition had earlier alleged that the documents produced by the company claiming experience in running solid waste treatment plants in Malappuram and Ottapalam municipalities were fake. Opposition leader Antony Kureethara said the Opposition had issued a dissenting note even at that time. The disappearance of the dissenting note from the file is a serious issue, and the Opposition will petition the Ombudsman on the matter, he said.