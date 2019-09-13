Mayor survives no-trust motion

Mayor Soumini Jain survived a no-confidence motion moved against her by the LDF at the Kochi Corporation council on Thursday.

The no-trust motion failed to unseat the Mayor as the LDF could not mop up the support of 38 members, the simple majority in the 74-member council.

While 33 members of the LDF voted against the Mayor, 38 of the UDF abstained from the proceedings. K.M. Hamsa Kunju of NCP, an LDF partner, did not turn up for voting. The two members of the BJP, who took part in the proceedings, lashed out at the Mayor. However, they did not take part in the voting.

The UDF had earlier issued a whip to its members to abstain from the proceedings.

District Collector S. Suhas presided over the meeting convened to discuss the no-confidence motion.

Ms. Jain, who addressed the media after the failed no-confidence motion, sought the support of the Opposition for developing the city.

Earlier, participating in the debate, the Opposition members alleged that corruption was rampant in the administration. The Mayor and the civic administration have failed to address issues facing city residents. The Smart City programme also failed to achieve any significant progress, alleged K.J. Antony, the LDF leader in the council, who moved the no-confidence motion.

He also alleged malpractice behind the decision to return security deposit to a Rajiv Awas Yojana housing project contractor before the completion of the project. Denying the charge, Ms. Jain said the decision to return the money was taken after the finance standing committee, which had LDF members too in it, unanimously suggested it. Senior officials of the corporation too favoured the decision as the contractor had bills worth double the security deposit pending with the civic body, she said.

On allegations regarding the Smart City project, Ms. Jain urged the LDF councillors to take it up with the State government as a specialised agency, and not the corporation, was implementing it.

Deputy Mayor T.J. Vinod termed the no-trust motion as a politically motivated move by the LDF, the reason why the UDF decided not to take part in the proceedings.