Mayor slams KWA for dismal state of roads

Faced with a public outcry over the dismal condition of several busy roads in the city, Mayor Soumini Jain lashed out at the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) for not completing pipeline-laying and interconnection work even over a year after the agency began the work.

The KWA has also failed to temporarily restore trenches in half-a-dozen arterial and side roads. They include Ravipuram, Jawahar Nagar, Subhash Bose Road, Thammanam, and Ponnurunni. The agency has also not acted despite a person, whose car suffered damage worth ₹1.50 lakh after falling into an improperly-filled trench on Subhash Bose Road, approached the Kadavanthra police, and a case was filed against the contractor and the officials concerned.

Ms. Jain said the KWA had handed over only Subhash Bose Road to the corporation, although the agency was repeatedly told to complete its pipe connection work at the earliest. “The KWA dug up several parts of the road even after it was handed over to us. The road would not have become this bad if the KWA had done restoration work and handed it to us for tarring during summer months,” she added.

As the implementing agency of the Centre’s AMRUT scheme for laying pipelines, the KWA has failed to do justice to the scheme and road users affected by haphazard trenching and improper restoration.

Most dug-up roads belong to the corporation and the PWD. They had been resurfaced in accordance with BMBC (bitumen macadam and bitumen concrete) specifications in the past two years. There are other dug-up roads which had been covered using concrete paver blocks in 2018 to withstand flooding and frequent movement of heavy vehicles. The net result is traffic snarls and accidents, with many motorists forced to take the wrong side of the road to avoid gaping holes.

According to a Kerala High Court order of 2004, it is mandatory to obtain the permission of the District Collector for trenching roads. The agency and the contractor concerned must also display a board showing details like the name of the contractor and the duration of the work. None of these has been adhered to for KWA work.