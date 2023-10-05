Mayor seeks stakeholders’ support to finalise Kochi Master Plan

October 05, 2023 10:01 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kochi Corporation will convene separate meetings on the Kochi Master Plan for various organisations of stakeholders to address their concerns, Mayor M. Anilkumar has said.

Addressing a meeting called to explain the provisions of the vision document, which outlines the contours of the future urban development, here on Thursday, Mr. Anilkumar sought the support of various stakeholders for finalising the Master Plan document.

Earlier, the civic body had held zonal meetings and invited responses from the public on the draft document. It had also organised a public hearing where individuals and organisations were given an opportunity to air their views and concerns on the plan document.

A meeting of people’s representatives was also held. The Corporation plans to submit the draft final document before the Corporation council for approval shortly.

Representatives of the Confederation of Real Estate Developers Associations of India, associations of city traders, Merchants Chamber of Commerce, and Rotary Club were present.

Chairpersons of various standing committees of the Corporation and members of the Master Plan committee of the civic body were also present.