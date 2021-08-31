Mayor seeks report on functioning of Edappally office of Kochi Corporation

Kochi

31 August 2021 21:16 IST

Move over complaints on rampant corruption and denial of service

Mayor Anilkumar has sought a report on the allegations of corruption and malpractice in the Edappally zonal office of the Kochi Corporation.

The Mayor sought the report from the Deputy Secretary of the civic body after complaints of rampant corruption and denial of service to the public came up at the meeting of the cooperation council on Tuesday.

Several councillors complained that some of the officials of the civic body were illegally collecting money from the public under the pretext of COVID management facilities. Councillors from both the ruling front and the opposition benches raised the complaint at the council meeting.

Issuing a warning to officials, Mr. Anilkumar said no official shall collect money or raise funds for the civic body. On the allegation that some officials were collecting money by stating that the Mayor had instructed them to raise funds, Mr. Anilkumar said he had not issued any such instructions to anyone.

A few officials of the Edappally office had been transferred following complaints from the public. Yet more complaints are surfacing against officials. The corrupt officials will face the music and no one shall attempt to protect such officials. If the situation does not improve, the Mayor himself will have to approach the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau for a probe, he said.

Waste collection centres

Several councillors complained against the resurfacing of waste collection centres in the city. It was after a prolonged campaign that the civic body eliminated the waste collection centres where the municipal waste are dumped before being transported to the waste treatment plant, councillors complained.

The councillors wanted to do away with the practice of collecting waste at some city points. Waste collected from the wards shall be directly transported into the lorries that ferry them to the processing yard. More tricycles shall be allotted for the purpose, councillors demanded.

The Mayor directed Health Standing Committee chairman T.K. Ashraf to look into the issue.