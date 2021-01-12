Kochi

Mayor seeks budget allocation for city projects

Mayor M. Anilkumar has asked Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac for fund allotments in the State budget for the city’s major development projects.

He has requested a special package for the city’s road development projects, including the Goshree-Mamangalam road. The DMRC has prepared a detailed project report entailing ₹291 crore for road projects that would help deal with traffic problems in Thevara, and funds must be allotted for it, the Mayor has suggested.

Funds were also sought for the development of the Manthra boundary canal.

On January 17, Mr. Isaac will discuss the city’s development with business and other groups, and corporation councillors at the Ernakulam Town Hall.

