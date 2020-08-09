Mayor raises concerns over delay in setting up WTE plant

KOCHI

09 August 2020 00:27 IST

Takes up matter with Minister A.C. Moideen

Mayor Soumini Jain has raised concerns about the delay in the process of setting up a waste-to-energy (WTE) plant at Brahmapuram and has communicated them to A.C. Moideen, Minister for Local Self Governments.

The deadline for submitting bids has been extended by a month without any clear reason, she said in a statement. There cannot be any justification for delay in the initial phase of the project, and the government’s promise that the project will be implemented in a time-bound manner cannot be taken at face value, the statement added.

“The agreement with GJ Eco Power was cancelled after it took four years to grant all approvals to the firm. If the process is delayed again, it defeats the purpose of having cancelled the initial agreement. This jeopardises waste management in the city,” Ms. Jain said.

Advertising

Advertising

A document on the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) website says the last date for submission of bids for the project has been extended to September 4. At the pre-bid meeting, the companies had requested for another month due to pandemic-related restrictions, said S. Harikishore, managing director, KSIDC.