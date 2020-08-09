Mayor raises concerns over delay in setting up WTE plant

Mayor Soumini Jain has raised concerns about the delay in the process of setting up a waste-to-energy (WTE) plant at Brahmapuram and has communicated them to A.C. Moideen, Minister for Local Self Governments.
The deadline for submitting bids has been extended by a month without any clear reason, she said in a statement. There cannot be any justification for delay in the initial phase of the project, and the government’s promise that the project will be implemented in a time-bound manner cannot be taken at face value, the statement added.
“The agreement with GJ Eco Power was cancelled after it took four years to grant all approvals to the firm. If the process is delayed again, it defeats the purpose of having cancelled the initial agreement. This jeopardises waste management in the city,” Ms. Jain said.
A document on the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) website says the last date for submission of bids for the project has been extended to September 4. At the pre-bid meeting, the companies had requested for another month due to pandemic-related restrictions, said S. Harikishore, managing director, KSIDC.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath