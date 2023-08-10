HamberMenu
Mayor promises steps to address drinking water scarcity in Kochi

August 10, 2023 11:41 pm | Updated 11:41 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kochi Corporation will take the lead to convene a joint meeting of officials of the civic body and the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) to discuss water scarcity in the city. Many areas were reeling under acute drinking water shortage, said Mayor M. Anilkumar.

Replying to a debate at the Corporation council meeting the other day, Mr. Anilkumar said efforts would be made to get the proposed roll-on roll-off (ro-ro) vessel to operate on the Fort Kochi-Vypeen route.

The solar-powered vessel will be built by the Kerala State Inland Navigation Corporation (KSINC). The civic body will take up the issue with the State government, Mr. Anilkumar informed the council.

The ₹10 crore earmarked in the 2022-23 budget for travel needs of Kochi was handed over to the KSINC for the construction of the vessel, the Mayor said.

Meanwhile, the Opposition councillors walked out of the meeting protesting against the Mayor’s statement that a large number of welfare pensions were due during the tenure of the previous UDF government led by Oommen Chandy.

