Mayor promises project to solve waterlogging

27 January 2021 23:34 IST

DPR soon on Mullasserry canal

Work on solving waterlogging issues in the area around the Mullasserry canal would proceed after various stakeholders, including vendors in the area, the Operation Breakthrough team and the Kochi Corporation Council were consulted, Mayor M. Anilkumar said after a visit to the area, where a project to arrest waterlogging has been proposed with the help of GIZ (German Agency for International Cooperation).

Under the Sustainable Urban Development – Smart Cities project, the Kochi Corporation and GIZ had conducted an urban design competition to come up with innovative solutions to the waterlogging issues in the area of the 1.3-km-long Mullassery canal. Three winning entries were selected last year. The plans detailed in these entries revolv around protecting existing green spaces and creating new ones around the canal, allowing water to flow naturally through existing spaces which could retain some of the excess flow, and keeping the area pedestrian-friendly.

A Detailed Project Report (DPR) would be prepared, integrating the plans in these entries, the Operation Breakthrough team’s proposals and the report prepared earlier by Esteem Developers, the Mayor said. The shortlisted entries from the competition would be exhibited soon in the area near the canal and the opinion of the public would be sought. People in the area and vendors would be consulted and not displaced before implementing the project, he said.

“Once the DPR has been prepared, funding can be easily sought, and even foreign funding could be possible. It could turn into a model project,” Mr. Anilkumar said. The proposals would be placed before the corporation council for discussion and approval.