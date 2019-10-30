Mayor post: decision today in capital

Mayor Soumini Jain may give up her councillorship, if asked to step down from the post.

The decision of the Mayor, which is viewed as a pressure tactic, came after the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) leadership summoned her to Thiruvananthapuram to discuss her possible replacement. Ms. Jain has been asked to be at the KPCC office at 2.30 p.m. on Wednesday. Ms. Jain would announce the decision if the KPCC asks her to step down, sources close to her said. The issue of replacing Ms. Jain with Shiny Mathew, the chairperson of the Town Planning Standing Committee, is likely to come up before the Political Affairs Committee (PAC) of the party, which is slated to meet on the day.

Meanwhile, the factional feud in the Congress has intensified with two women councillors threatening to resign if Ms. Jain is removed from the post. Some of her supporters have also threatened to put in their papers if she is removed.

“We believe that the KPCC leadership will not go in for a replacement at the fag end of the tenure of the present council. A new team cannot do any wonders as they would be left with around eight months in office. If the decision of the KPCC goes against Ms. Jain, the councillors will come out in the open and make their stance clear,” said a senior Congress councillor.

The UDF regime in the council has a majority of just two seats as it has 37 members in its side. The opposition LDF has 34 members and the BJP two in the 74-member council. The Congress leadership will also have to identify the successor of T. J. Vinod, who resigned as the Deputy Mayor after being elected to the State Assembly.

However, the disparagers of Ms. Jain hoped that the PAC would decide in their favour as most of the senior leaders from the district were in favour of elevating Ms. Mathew to the post. If the party retains Ms. Jain, a section of the Congress councillors will lend their indirect support to the LDF in the council. Even if the two women councillors, who threatened to step down, resigns, it will not have any impact on the UDF-led regime. The Congress councillors agreed to vote in favour of Ms. Jain during the recent no-confidence motion on the assurance that she would step down shortly, a councillor said.