Mayor, Opposition spar over ‘lost’ waste management project in Kochi

KOCHI

06 September 2020 23:49 IST

State advised civic body not to pursue the project, says Mayor

A war of words broke out between the Opposition councillors and the Mayor over a “lost” waste management project.

While the Opposition councillors alleged that Kochi had lost an urban waste management project worth ₹41 crore, as the civic authorities had failed to come up with a scheme for funding it, the Mayor said the council did not pursue it as instructed by the State government.

According to the Opposition, the Swachh Bharath Mission had proposed the project for the city, which was to begin in 2014. A detailed project report (DPR) was also prepared. However, the civic administration failed to place the DPR before the council for approval, alleged Opposition councillors K.J. Antony and V.P. Chandran.

If implemented, a permanent solution to the perennial issue of solid waste management could have been found, they said.

The project would also have saved the civic body from strictures and legal action from the National Green Tribunal for its failure to effectively implement the Solid Waste Management Rules 2016, said the joint statement issued by the LDF councillors.

The Opposition demanded a detailed inquiry into what they termed the sabotaging of the project.

Responding to the allegations, Mayor Soumini Jain said the council did not press for the project as directed by the State authorities, including the Scientific Advisor to the Chief Minister.

The government was pushing for the waste-to-energy plant in Kochi, and it did not want the civic body to divert its attention to other projects. The Swachh Bharath Mission project was aimed at decentralised waste processing. Once the waste-to-energy plant becomes functional, the corporation will have to ensure processing of around 300 tonnes of waste a day. The government did not want the civic body to go for decentralised projects, she said.

The government had convened a meeting in this regard and conveyed its decision in writing. The government’s view on the proposed project and directions for the civic body were presented in the corporation council. The decision was also reported in the council, Ms. Jain added.