Mayor, MP inspect Smart City works

KOCHI

15 January 2021 23:25 IST

The city needed a street-vending policy so that unauthorised vendors and others who encroached on public spaces could be removed and rehabilitated if need be, Mayor M. Anil Kumar said on Friday. A meeting would be held with stakeholders in this regard.

Officials of the town planning and health wings of the Kochi Corporation would do a joint inspection of roads to identify such encroachments, he said, after a joint inspection, along with Hibi Eden, MP, of arterial roads which are being developed by CSML as smart roads and also the Marine Drive walkway, to get a first-hand account of such works that are slated for completion in March.

Projects must be reviewed every fortnight. People’s cooperation was must to ensure clean and green open spaces, he said and lauded the pedestrianisation and bicycling initiatives of CSML.

Efforts would be made to elevate arterial roads as model roads, the Mayor said. The civic body has convened a meeting on January 19 to solve problems created by overhead cables dangling at many places.