Mayor moots idea of ‘City Manager’

Kochi

06 January 2021 01:13 IST

It will be discussed with Finance Minister soon, says M. Anilkumar

Mayor M. Anilkumar has mooted the idea of a professionally competent city manager who can appreciate the growth potential and needs of a city like Kochi.

At a ‘Leader Talks’ session organised by the Kerala Management Association on Tuesday, he said there could be a city manager for Kochi, on the lines of such a position existing in developed cities, and that this would be discussed with the Finance Minister very soon.

He said it could either replace the secretary or be in addition to the post.

Mr. Anilkumar said that the city manager should have expertise in urban issues, have sound legal knowledge of issues and be in a position to appreciate the growth requirements of a pluralistic urbanscape.

Challenging times

He said the times in which he took over the reins of the corporation were challenging on many counts and therefore presented him with the best opportunity to perform.

He looked forward to taking everyone along, not just those who supported the CPI(M), his party, or the Left front. To the members of the KMA, he said he would be seeking their advice on areas where the civic body needed their expertise and counsel. While he would still require CSR funding for projects, more than CSR, he would knock on their doors for management solutions. Mr. Anilkumar also assured them that there would be synergy among the civic administration, the district administration and various departments.

“I look forward to attending standing committee meetings and be a part of formulating the programmes in a consultative fashion.”

Kochi being a city with cultural roots also needed to preserve and promote its cultural spaces and have more cultural activities. “The basic idea is to instil a sense of ownership of the city in every citizen,” he said.