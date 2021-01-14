Kochi

Mayor meets Vice Admiral Chawla

Mayor M. Anilkumar calls on Vice Admiral A.K. Chawla, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Southern Naval Command .   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

At a meeting with Vice Admiral A.K. Chawla, Flag Officer Commanding in Chief of the Southern Naval Command, on Wednesday, Mayor M. Anilkumar sought the Navy’s support in keeping the city clean.

Impressed with the way the Navy has maintained the Naval Base as a ‘zero waste campus’, Mr. Anilkumar said the Vice Admiral assured him the force’s support in cleaning the Fort Kochi beach and streets based on the city corporation’s request.

Vice Admiral Chawla offered the services of Navy personnel and civilian employees in ensuring the upkeep of the city, the Mayor said in a press note.

