Mayor lists out corpn’s relief initiatives

KOCHI

02 October 2020 01:07 IST

Denies civic body failed to establish enough number of FLTCs

Mayor Soumini Jain denied allegations that the local body had failed to set up sufficient number of First Line Treatment Centres in the city.

A left legislator had alleged that the civic administration had failed to provide the required facilities for the patients. According to Ms. Jain, the civic body had set up the COVID-19 treatment and management facilities as instructed by the authorities. Handwash facilities were set up and masks and sanitisers distributed. Fumigation and cleaning drives were also carried out besides setting up food distribution points, she said.

Five community kitchens were set up in the city and 1,000 food packets were distributed each day from these centres. The civic administration also set up 17 community kitchens as instructed by the State government, she said.

The local body would open more centres before October 7. The centres would be set up at A. J. Hall, Kaloor; St. Francis Church Hall, Kaloor; community hall, Palluruthy; and Pandit Karuppan Hall, Eda Kochi. A formal communication would be send to the district collector in this regard shortly, she said.

Ms. Jain said the local body had not violated any rules regarding the refunding of the security deposit to the contractor of the corporation for the the housing project under Rajiv Gandhi Avas Yojana.