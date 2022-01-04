Mayor discusses water shortage with KWA

Mayor M. Anilkumar, who met Kerala Water Authority (KWA) officials here on Monday in connection with the issue of drinking water shortage, decided to convene meetings of local monitoring committees on an emergency basis and to review the situation every 15 days. A communication from the Kochi Corporation said the meeting was convened in the background of a serious shortage of drinking water in many parts of the city, especially West Kochi areas.

Senior KWA officials have been asked to monitor the situation to check if any manipulation was being done on the main water supply line and to submit a report in 15 days, the communication said.

The Mayor also asked KWA officials to plug leakages in valves on a war footing. The Mayor said that checks on the water being sold in tankers would be stringent to ensure that the water was supplied by the KWA. Mr. Anilkumar also instructed the KWA to submit suggestions on how to improve the water supply in keeping with the current demand. A meeting will be held in 15 days to review the situation.