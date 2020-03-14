Mayor demands action against Health Officer

Mayor Soumini Jain has written to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Minister for Local Self Governments A.C. Moideen, requesting them to take strict action against the Kochi Corporation’s Health Officer for having made a “misleading” addition to coronavirus infection (COVID-19) awareness notices.

‘Legal action’

The Health Officer had added a line to the notices that made it appear as if legal action would be initiated against those congregating in places of worship, said Ms. Jain.

‘Causing panic’

“Neither the Corporation nor the government had warned of legal action in case of people gathering in religious places. We had only suggested that such gatherings be avoided. The addition was made by the Health Officer and when the notices were distributed, it caused panic among a section of people in the city,” she said.