Mayor calls for relocation of godowns to suburbs

There is an urgent need to relocate godowns and warehouses to suburban areas to lessen the number of goods vehicles in the city and to minimise the risk of fire accidents posed by such massive storage spaces, Mayor Soumini Jain has said.

The situation is such that hundreds of godowns co-exist with houses. The heavy influx of goods carriers into the city has affected the quality of urban life. Apart from congestion, haphazard parking, and accidents, such vehicles also cause air and sound pollution, she said while opening a workshop titled ‘Ecologistics: Low carbon freight for sustainable cities’ here on Friday.

Ms. Jain also cited the need to demarcate residential and commercial areas since mixed development triggered problems.

“There are too many goods carriers vying for space with passenger vehicles on city roads. The city needs a low-carbon action plan to streamline urban freight transit and reduce pollution, she said. The ICLEI - Local Governments for Sustainability will assist Kochi in the mission, and an action plan for short-, medium- and long-term strategies will be devised.

Freight hubs

A representative of Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) said the Comprehensive Mobility Plan (CMP) readied for the city mooted nine freight hubs in the suburbs to decongest Kochi and to usher in efficient freight movement. The plan will be implemented in sync with the State Cabinet sanctioning the UMTA Act proposed for the city. Among the places identified for setting up hubs are Kalamassery, Aroor, Willingdon Island, Fort Kochi, Angamaly, and Kottapuram. A feasibility study for setting up a logistics hub at Kalamassery is on. For instance, the hub at Aroor will augment freight movement by road, rail, and water, while the one at Kottapuram will be a boon to waterway transit.

The team leader of EcoMobility Tsu-Jui Cheng highlighted how goods vehicles caused 40% of urban transport-related CO2 emissions.

Former Mayor K.J. Sohan cited the need to make optimal use of waterways to ferry both perishable and non-perishable goods to and from markets.

Prof. Gitakrishnan Ramadurai from IIT-Chennai spoke on ‘Urban freight in the context of Chennai’ through videoconferencing.

A case study from Latin America was presented by Camilo Urbano of Despacio. Many speakers cited how cities worldwide were carving out ring roads for goods carriers.