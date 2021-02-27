Mayor bats for model roads in every division

KOCHI

27 February 2021 02:10 IST

Anilkumar seeks residents’ cooperation in maintaining cleanliness along streets

Mayor M. Anilkumar has sought the participation of city residents and groups to maintain cleanliness along roads.

One road in each division can be declared a model road that can been cleaned and beautified, and groups or associations could even adopt an entire division and ensure cleanliness, he suggested at a meeting with representatives of various groups and associations.

Division committees can meet and arrive at a decision with the councillor on maintaining cleanliness on roads, the Mayor said. Representatives of the Indian Medical Association, hotel and tourism sectors, business groups, residents’ associations, and architects were present at the meeting with the Mayor, Corporation Secretary, and a few standing committee chairpersons. The meeting was held to understand the public opinion on decisions that the council had taken in the past two months, the Mayor said.

The Mayor said street vendors would be provided with an identity card, a vending committee would be formed soon, and specific areas would be set aside for them.

Such meetings will be held every month, and people will have the opportunity to make suggestions on decisions that the council has taken, Mr. Anilkumar said, according to a release.