Mayor bats for model roads in every division

Mayor M. Anilkumar has sought the participation of city residents and groups to maintain cleanliness along roads.
One road in each division can be declared a model road that can been cleaned and beautified, and groups or associations could even adopt an entire division and ensure cleanliness, he suggested at a meeting with representatives of various groups and associations.
Division committees can meet and arrive at a decision with the councillor on maintaining cleanliness on roads, the Mayor said. Representatives of the Indian Medical Association, hotel and tourism sectors, business groups, residents’ associations, and architects were present at the meeting with the Mayor, Corporation Secretary, and a few standing committee chairpersons. The meeting was held to understand the public opinion on decisions that the council had taken in the past two months, the Mayor said.
The Mayor said street vendors would be provided with an identity card, a vending committee would be formed soon, and specific areas would be set aside for them.
Such meetings will be held every month, and people will have the opportunity to make suggestions on decisions that the council has taken, Mr. Anilkumar said, according to a release.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath