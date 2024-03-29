Maundy Thursday observances in Kochi

March 29, 2024 01:10 am | Updated 01:10 am IST - KOCHI

Maundy Thursday ceremonies were held at churches in Kochi as part of the Holy Week ceremonies and recalled the establishment of the Eucharist and the last supper as recounted in the New Testament. Archbishop Joseph Kalathiparambil of Varappuzha led the ceremonies at the St. Francis Assisi cathedral. Washing of the feet of 12 people, in place of the 12 apostles of Jesus, is one of the central ceremonies of Maundy Thursday observances.

Major archbishop Raphael Thattil of the Syro-Malabar Church led the ceremonies at the St. Sebastian’s Mar Episcopal church at Thazhekad, Irinjalakuda. Ceremonies were also held at the St. Mary’s basilica, seat of the archdiocese of Ernakulam-Angamaly. The morning mass was held at the St. Mary’s convent led by basilica rector Varghese Manavalan. The adoration of the Eucharist started at 9 a.m.

A communication from lay group Almaya Munnettam said that Maundy Thursday ceremonies and mass was held in the churches at Thripunithura, Palarivattam, Kadvanthara Matha Nagar. These churches had been earlier closed but opened for the Holy Week observances on an order from the Ernakulam munsif court, claimed the communication from Alamaya Munnettam.

Malankara metropolitan of the Jacobite Syrian Orthodox Church Joseph Mor Gregorios led Maundy Thursday ceremonies at the St. George cathedral at Thiruvankulam.

