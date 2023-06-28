Maudany’s plan to visit father put on hold in view of his health condition

June 28, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - KOCHI

The kin of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) leader Abdul Nasir Maudany said on Wednesday that his plan to visit his ailing father in Kollam had been put on hold in view of his health condition.

Mr. Maudany, who was on bail in a case related to a blast in Bengaluru, reached Kochi on June 26 after getting relaxation from the court for meeting his ailing father. He was hospitalised after he vomited profusely and complained of fatigue en route to Kollam.

Hafis Umar Mukthar, Maudany’s son, said his blood pressure and creatine levels remained high. “We are now planning to continue his treatment at the hospital till July 7,” he said.

The relaxed bail conditions are applicable till July 8.

Though there were discussions on bringing Maudany’s father to Kochi, Mr. Mukthar said the chances were remote in view of his health condition.

A medical bulletin issued by the hospital authorities on June 27 stated that Mr. Maudany was diagnosed with bladder disease, stroke and heart issues. The functioning of his kidney was in a precarious condition.

