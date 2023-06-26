Maudany in Kerala to visit his ailing father

June 26, 2023 10:54 pm | Updated 10:54 pm IST - KOCHI

People’s Democratic Party leader Abdul Nasir Maudany arrived here at the Cochin International Airport on Monday evening on his way to visit his ailing father.

He arrived by an Indigo Airlines flight from Bengaluru at 7.10 a.m. He was accompanied by wife Sufiya Maudany, the officer in charge of his security, PDP State general secretary Muhammed Rageeb and a host of other party office bearers.

A large number of PDP supporters thronged the airport to accord him a reception. He was received at the airport by a big contingent of party leaders. He then left in an ambulance to meet his ailing father escorted by many party leaders and followers in vehicles.

Supporters also lined up along Athani junction to offer him greetings and he responded to them with fist pumps.

Takes ill

However, Mr. Maudany was taken to Medical Trust hospital after he complained of discomfort and vomited quite profusely. He was being examined and a call on whether to proceed meet his father at Anvarassery would be taken based on expert medical opinion, said Rageeb.

Mr. Maudany, who was on bail in a case related to a blast in Bengaluru, had been granted relaxation in bail conditions by the court on April 17 for meeting his ailing father. The relaxed conditions were applicable till July 8.

However, the court said that he should bear the cost of his security arrangements. Subsequently, he was asked by the Karnataka police to deposit around ₹52 lakh towards this. Mr. Maudany had postponed his visit till now on account of the huge cost involved. It is now expected that there might be relaxation in the cost considering the change of regime in Karnataka.