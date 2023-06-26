HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Maudany in Kerala to visit his ailing father

June 26, 2023 10:54 pm | Updated 10:54 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
PDP chairman Abdul Nasir Maudany arrives at CIAL, Nedumbassery, on Monday night. RK Nithin

PDP chairman Abdul Nasir Maudany arrives at CIAL, Nedumbassery, on Monday night. RK Nithin | Photo Credit: TH

People’s Democratic Party leader Abdul Nasir Maudany arrived here at the Cochin International Airport on Monday evening on his way to visit his ailing father.

He arrived by an Indigo Airlines flight from Bengaluru at 7.10 a.m. He was accompanied by wife Sufiya Maudany, the officer in charge of his security, PDP State general secretary Muhammed Rageeb and a host of other party office bearers.

A large number of PDP supporters thronged the airport to accord him a reception. He was received at the airport by a big contingent of party leaders. He then left in an ambulance to meet his ailing father escorted by many party leaders and followers in vehicles.

Supporters also lined up along Athani junction to offer him greetings and he responded to them with fist pumps.

Takes ill

However, Mr. Maudany was taken to Medical Trust hospital after he complained of discomfort and vomited quite profusely. He was being examined and a call on whether to proceed meet his father at Anvarassery would be taken based on expert medical opinion, said Rageeb.

Mr. Maudany, who was on bail in a case related to a blast in Bengaluru, had been granted relaxation in bail conditions by the court on April 17 for meeting his ailing father. The relaxed conditions were applicable till July 8.

However, the court said that he should bear the cost of his security arrangements. Subsequently, he was asked by the Karnataka police to deposit around ₹52 lakh towards this. Mr. Maudany had postponed his visit till now on account of the huge cost involved. It is now expected that there might be relaxation in the cost considering the change of regime in Karnataka.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.